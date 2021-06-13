Saltdogs Around the Bases: A more relaxed Altmann is seeing an uptick in production

Josh Altmann's streak of 10 straight games with a hit may have been snapped last week, but that has not slowed him down.
The shortstop is hitting .304 on the season, including an average of .370 over his last six games with three doubles, a triple and a home run.
“You are your own worst enemy sometimes and you kind of get in your own head,” Altmann said Saturday after Lincoln defeated Kane County at Haymarket Park. “Guys are just telling me to relax, have some fun and go back to what I have been doing. … We are all going to go through our ups and downs.”
On Saturday night, Altmann got the Saltdogs offense going with a triple off the wall in left field before scoring a few batters later. He also singled in the sixth inning and scored the game-tying run.
Nothing has changed over the past few weeks for the first-year Saltdog. Even as the hits started to tail off and his average started to plummet, Altmann and manager Brett Jodie knew he would be able to bounce back and regain his form to help the team.
“He puts together good ABs and can stay so positive during that,” Jodie said. “He can start off 0-2 and he’s still shaking his head like, ‘Yeah, I got this’. That is the mentality you need as a hitter, and he definitely has it. You feel like he is going to come through a lot of situations, and he does.”
Altmann finished 0-for-3 with a walk in the loss to Kane County on Sunday.
Quick hits
Corcino Improving: The Saltdogs have piled up 12 sacrifice flies this season, the most in the American Association, led by Edgar Corcino with four.
Corcino struggled to start this season, hitting .125 in the team’s first 15 games. Since then, he has gone 7-for-29 with four RBIs, including the game-winning run in Saturday’s win over Kane County.
“I’m not worried about his batting averages, it’s what he is going to do moving forward,” Jodie said. “He’s putting together good ABs and starting to recognize pitches again. Sometimes it just takes some time to do that, and we know that he’s a polished veteran hitter.”
Minier the Kane Reaper: Greg Minier hurled three scoreless innings in relief for Kyle Kinman against Kane County on Saturday. He struck out four and allowed only three hits.
That was not the first time Minier had pitched well against the Cougars. In the 15-inning marathon against them on June 1, Minier threw four scoreless innings to keep the Saltdogs in it.
“I can’t say enough about Minier,” Jodie said. “I like to match him up against these guys. I was saving him for that kind of deal again.”
Minier is second among relievers on the team with a 2.94 earned-run average.
Homestand continues: Lincoln will host Houston for a three-game set beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Haymarket Park. Lincoln took two of three from the Apollos last week.