Saltdogs Around the Bases: A more relaxed Altmann is seeing an uptick in production

Josh Altmann's streak of 10 straight games with a hit may have been snapped last week, but that has not slowed him down.

The shortstop is hitting .304 on the season, including an average of .370 over his last six games with three doubles, a triple and a home run.

“You are your own worst enemy sometimes and you kind of get in your own head,” Altmann said Saturday after Lincoln defeated Kane County at Haymarket Park. “Guys are just telling me to relax, have some fun and go back to what I have been doing. … We are all going to go through our ups and downs.”

On Saturday night, Altmann got the Saltdogs offense going with a triple off the wall in left field before scoring a few batters later. He also singled in the sixth inning and scored the game-tying run.

Nothing has changed over the past few weeks for the first-year Saltdog. Even as the hits started to tail off and his average started to plummet, Altmann and manager Brett Jodie knew he would be able to bounce back and regain his form to help the team.