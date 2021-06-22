Saltdogs Around the Bases: A closer look at Sioux City's dominance against Lincoln since 2015

The Sioux City Explorers have been the Achilles' heel for the Lincoln Saltdogs since 2015.

After Steve Montgomery took over as manager of the Explorers that year, Sioux City is 54-21 against the Saltdogs, a .720 winning percentage.

Not surprisingly, it's the most wins for Montgomery against another opponent in the American Association.

Sioux City owns a 6-0 record against Lincoln in the 2021 season, with both sweeps being polar opposites of each other.

Lincoln and Sioux City combined for 52 runs in a three-game series June 4-6, with the Explorers fresh off a three-game sweep of the Saltdogs June 18-20 where the two teams combined for 31 runs in three one-run contests.

The Explorers in particular have done a lot of damage. Jose Sermo has nine home runs and 40 RBIs in 32 games against Lincoln; Nate Samson has a .315 batting average and 30 RBIs in 56 games.

Clutch Corcino: Edgar Corcino went 3-for-4 against Sioux City on Sunday, finishing with three extra-base hits that included two doubles and a home run in a 10-9 loss in 10 innings in Sioux City.

Corcino also had six RBIs, the most by a Saltdog in a game this season.