Saltdogs announce 2022 schedule, league announces new division format

The Lincoln Saltdogs laid out their 2022 schedule Thursday, and it comes after the American Association independent baseball league realigned its divisions.

Lincoln will play in the new American Association West Division, which will include Sioux City, Sioux Falls, Kansas City, Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg.

The East Division will feature Cleburne, Chicago, Gary SouthShore, Kane County, Milwaukee and the expansion Lake County DockHounds, which are based out of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.

The Saltdogs will play the standard 100 games — 50 at home and 50 away — now that the league is back to 12 permanent teams. Lincoln will open the season May 13 at home against Sioux Falls, and home series against Sioux City (May 24-26) and Winnipeg (May 27-29) dot the early portion of the schedule.

Lake County will make its first appearance in Lincoln on June 14-16.

The American Association also announced it will add an additional round of playoffs beginning next season. Two more teams from each division will make the postseason in 2022.

