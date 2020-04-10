Saltdogs, American Association teams hopeful for season to start in June or July

"The restrictions may be the thing that's the biggest roadblock for us," Meyer said.

For now, things are pretty much shut down, Meyer says. That includes calling current and prospective sponsors.

American Association teams can still make player acquisitions, but even that has hit a bit of a standstill since Major League Baseball teams are not releasing or moving players.

"There's a lot of balls in the air, and we're trying to juggle all these balls in the air and figure out a plan that makes sense and is safe for not only my employees and players and the coaches but what's also safe for the fans that come to the ballpark," Meyer said.

What is certain is Saltdog games, when they begin, will be played in front of fans. The NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL have thrown out scenarios of games without fans.

"With our business model, there's no way that the league here would play games without fans," Meyer said. "That's our revenue generator. We don't have TV contracts and TV revenue streams. All of our revenue streams are based on the fans coming through the gates buying tickets and buying concessions."

The Saltdogs are set for their 20th season of independent baseball, which was to include special ticket packages and promotions, and cash giveaways.