Trailing 3-0 in the fourth inning of Tuesday's American Association All-Star Game, the North squad scored in five straight innings on its way to a 7-3 victory in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Saints designated hitter Brady Shoemaker got things going with a leadoff double in the fourth inning off Saltdogs pitcher Austin Boyle. Shoemaker scored one out later on a fielder's choice. Boyle gave up that run on two hits and while striking out one in his lone inning of work.
Single runs in the fifth and sixth tied the score at 3-3; then the North took 5-3 lead in the seventh, scoring runs on a fielder's choice and a wild pitch. Gary-SouthShore's Colin Willis' two-RBI single with the bases loaded in the eighth inning gave the North some insurance. Winnipeg's Victor Capellan walked the leadoff man in the ninth, then retired the next three South batters to end the game.
In addition to Boyle, the Saltdogs sent a South Division-best five players to the game. Curt Smith went 0-for-2 with a walk as a DH. Randolph Oduber went 0-for-3 playing right and center field. Cody Regis, playing at first, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. Pitcher Kyle Kinman didn't play.
The Saltdogs return to regular-season action with a three-game series starting Wednesday at Haymarket Park against Fargo-Moorhead.