Saltdog pitchers keep runs off the board, setting up Long's walk-off shot against RedHawks

Lincoln is looking for its yin to its yang, and the Fargo-Moorhead series was a prime example.
On Saturday, the Saltdogs (24-24) picked up their 15th victory when scoring five or more runs in a 9-7 victory against the RedHawks.
But when the bats have been hot, the Saltdogs' pitching staff has seemed to struggle, and vice versa.
Lincoln managed just two hits and one run over the first five innings for starting pitcher John Richy Sunday at Haymarket Park. But Lincoln's pitching was strong throughout the game and the Saltdogs walked off Fargo-Moorhead 2-1 on Ryan Long's solo home run in the 10th inning.
The Saltdogs, who took the series 2-1, finished with six hits.
“That's the exact definition of what good teams do,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “Offense picked us up (Saturday) when we were struggling on the mound. (Sunday) we are facing some tough pitchers and we didn't put up as many runs. Our pitchers are keeping us in it and sometimes that's what you need to do. Obviously you hope to win games 6-2, 6-1, but it doesn't happen like that, especially for us.
“It's good to see our pitchers pick us up right there.”
James Pugliese (2-1) picked up the victory with two solid innings in the ninth and 10th, that allowed Long to provide the heroics.
“I was just telling (Saltdogs hitting coach) Tommy (Gregg) when Pugs is pitching in the 10th that these are the types of games we need to win,” Jodie said. “If we want to be somebody these are the types of games we need to win.”
Long, who struck out looking in his previous at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning with the go-ahead run at second base, usually tries to separate his at-bats. This time that strikeout had a little extra incentive.
“I definitely wasn't happy about the at-bat before,” Long said. “(Fargo-Moorhead) had a mound visit and I don't think they were wanting to come throw to me. … It definitely kind of helped set the tone at the next at-bat.”
Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Yanio Perez walked with the bases loaded to score Gunnar Buhnar, before the RedHawks scraped across a run against Richie (6.49 earned-run average) in the top of the fourth.
“I'm so proud of (Richie),” Jodie said. “We've been working on a lot of things and I feel like he is way better than his numbers are. I know people say that, but I really mean it. He's been bitten, it seems like so many times. Even (Sunday) we misplayed a couple balls today that were called hits and he was able to pitch around that. Normally we give up a big hit right there or something. He didn't let it phase him.”
The Saltdogs hit the road to begin a three-game series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes in Jackson, Tennessee, beginning Monday. Winnipeg is playing its home games in Tennessee this season.