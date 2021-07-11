Saltdog pitchers keep runs off the board, setting up Long's walk-off shot against RedHawks

“I was just telling (Saltdogs hitting coach) Tommy (Gregg) when Pugs is pitching in the 10th that these are the types of games we need to win,” Jodie said. “If we want to be somebody these are the types of games we need to win.”

Long, who struck out looking in his previous at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning with the go-ahead run at second base, usually tries to separate his at-bats. This time that strikeout had a little extra incentive.

“I definitely wasn't happy about the at-bat before,” Long said. “(Fargo-Moorhead) had a mound visit and I don't think they were wanting to come throw to me. … It definitely kind of helped set the tone at the next at-bat.”

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the third inning after Yanio Perez walked with the bases loaded to score Gunnar Buhnar, before the RedHawks scraped across a run against Richie (6.49 earned-run average) in the top of the fourth.

“I'm so proud of (Richie),” Jodie said. “We've been working on a lot of things and I feel like he is way better than his numbers are. I know people say that, but I really mean it. He's been bitten, it seems like so many times. Even (Sunday) we misplayed a couple balls today that were called hits and he was able to pitch around that. Normally we give up a big hit right there or something. He didn't let it phase him.”