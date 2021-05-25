'Once I started going I was addicted': For Saltdogs fans, the return of baseball in Lincoln rekindles 20 years of memories

A young Isaiah Nelsen waited along the Haymarket Park first-base line nearly 20 years ago with his walker.
Nelsen, who turns 24 in July, suffers from cerebral palsy, but a little Lincoln Saltdogs motivation when he was nearly 5 years old helped turn his outlook on life. Nelsen was one of the first kids to run the bases following the end of the game in the Saltdogs' 20 seasons.
It's been 634 days since Nelsen and a lot of Saltdogs fans have seen Lincoln play at Haymarket Park after the 2019 season was canceled because of COVID-19.
But even with all that time, the memories flooded as fans returned to the park to see Lincoln open the home schedule against Cleburne.
“He used to line up here with his Kaye walker, a little backwards walker, because he couldn't walk yet, so he'd always be one of the last ones,” Nelsen's mother Beth said. “I'll never forget. He needed a lot of encouragement. … The Saltdogs manager (Les Lancaster) at that time came out, saw him running, and ran with him.”
It has meant the world to the Nelsen's that has kept the family coming back each and every Saltdogs season.
“Basically, what he (Lancaster) told me was 'We are going to do this. We are going to finish this together and I'm going to get you home,” Nelsen said. "Obviously running the bases was the biggest moment of my life here. … When I think of Saltdogs, it's just so zen. I feel like I'm right at home where I can watch my favorite game and enjoy."
It's not just the Nelsen's that have come back for 20 years.
Gary Westergren has kept a scorebook for every game he has attended for 20 years. It's something he learned to love when he was in junior high.
“When they first announced they were going to have a team in Lincoln, I was working for a client, and got an email around 5 p.m.,” Westergren said. “By 6 p.m. I faxed in my (ticket) application for me and seven other of my associates of my company. We got eight seats and in the beginning I didn't think I'd go to all the games. Once I started going I was addicted. Even though I was working out of town, I hung onto a lot of my tickets.
“Early on I brought my dad and my mom to the game … and they loved it. Ever since about 2002 we've had (his mother's) birthday party at the Saltdogs. She was disappointed because she couldn't have her 96th party last year, so we are going to have her 97th this year.”
But it wasn't just baseball for Westergren, it was the way they played the game. In 2002 Major League Baseball avoided a strike, but that only made Westergren love the Saltdogs even more.
“The players here love the game,” Westergren said. “They hustle, they work hard and they don't take it for granted. I simply fell in love with the game more, because they wanted to play the game.”
Charlie Meyer, the team president and general manager, has always described Saltdogs baseball as affordable, family and fun. And for Leo Jablonski, that's exactly how it started with him and his three brothers in 2001.
“We've missed it a lot,” Jablonski said. “It's so beautiful to come out in the spring and summer nights. We've really missed it to come out here and watch the Saltdogs.”
And for Sue Eckley, a 20-year season ticket holder, it was love at first sight from the groundbreaking of Haymarket Park to the first pitch.
“I'm a Cubs fan, so I like baseball no matter what,” Eckley said. “But I had driven by the park when they were building it, and it was such a beautiful park. I've got to get a piece of this. It was just amazing to have baseball in Lincoln again."
Cleburne defeated Lincoln 4-1 on Tuesday. Three Railroader pitchers, led by former Husker Michael Mariot, combined to limit the Saltdogs to two hits.