'Once I started going I was addicted': For Saltdogs fans, the return of baseball in Lincoln rekindles 20 years of memories

A young Isaiah Nelsen waited along the Haymarket Park first-base line nearly 20 years ago with his walker.

Nelsen, who turns 24 in July, suffers from cerebral palsy, but a little Lincoln Saltdogs motivation when he was nearly 5 years old helped turn his outlook on life. Nelsen was one of the first kids to run the bases following the end of the game in the Saltdogs' 20 seasons.

It's been 634 days since Nelsen and a lot of Saltdogs fans have seen Lincoln play at Haymarket Park after the 2019 season was canceled because of COVID-19.

But even with all that time, the memories flooded as fans returned to the park to see Lincoln open the home schedule against Cleburne.

“He used to line up here with his Kaye walker, a little backwards walker, because he couldn't walk yet, so he'd always be one of the last ones,” Nelsen's mother Beth said. “I'll never forget. He needed a lot of encouragement. … The Saltdogs manager (Les Lancaster) at that time came out, saw him running, and ran with him.”

It has meant the world to the Nelsen's that has kept the family coming back each and every Saltdogs season.