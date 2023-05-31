Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Nick Anderson felt a hot stretch coming, but now that it's here, he feels at least a little bit of surprise.

Anderson currently leads Lincoln and the American Association with eight home runs and has gone deep four times in his last four games.

The Houston native totaled just seven long balls over the course of the last two seasons, splitting time with the MLB's Minnesota Twins affiliate Single-A Fort Meyers (2021), and the American Association's Houston Apollos ('21) and Kane County ('21-22).

“I'd say it's a little of a surprise, but it makes sense with things I was working on this offseason,” Anderson said. “Just a testament of what I was doing and training. I feel like I'm seeing it well, trying to stick to my routine and the things I've worked on this offseason and just try and stay within myself. See good pitches and put a good swing on it.”

Haymarket Park has been a hitter-friendly ballpark. Turns out, a home stadium is something the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi product missed.

Anderson joined the Apollos, the American Association's travel team, after taking the 2020 season off and later joined Fort Meyers and Kane County later in the season. But with finding his new home in Lincoln, Anderson can take a direct approach day in and day out.

“You try not to let it get to you,” Anderson said. “The comfortably that you have here in Lincoln and anywhere else you have a home stadium definitely plays a factor. The travel and road schedule was tough on guys. You just have to take it one day at a time and appreciate your opportunities. I was kind of a last-minute signing with (Houston), so I was just happy to be on the field and make the most of my opportunity.”

Lincoln's big bat has scored 16 runs and has played in all 17 games this season for the Saltdogs. Anderson is batting .284, adding 17 RBIs on 19 hits and added 10 walks.

“I just really wanted to come to a place and an environment where I could play every day,” Anderson said. “Get at-bats and see where my game was in terms of how I was working in the off-season and putting things together in my everyday lifestyle.”

Running loose: The Saltdogs have stolen 20 bases on 23 attempts this season, but Lincoln's opposition has had just as good success on the base paths. Kansas City entered Wednesday's contest a perfect 10-for-10 in stolen bases against Lincoln in the three-game series.

By committee: A six-out save from Steffon Moore Sunday secured Lincoln's first series win of the season. With the save, Moore became the fourth Saltdog to register a save this season. Matt Cronin leads Lincoln with two, while R.J. Freure and Zach Keenan currently have one each.

Photos: Thousands of LPS fifth-graders on hand for Saltdogs game