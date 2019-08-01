Spencer Herrmann welcomed himself to Haymarket Park in style Thursday for the Lincoln Saltdogs.
The former Winnipeg Goldeye, traded to Lincoln on Saturday in exchange for Cameron McVey, went 7 2/3 innings and allowed just one hit as the Saltdogs provided enough offense for a 3-0 victory over Sioux City.
“It was a lot of fun — just being able to pitch and giving our team the opportunity to win today was nice," Herrmann said. “I just filled in for a spot start today, which could lead to maybe something else. I just wanted to see if I could go as long as could and maybe save some of these bullpen arms for the next series.”
Herrmann (2-1) had rocky start on the mound in his home debut, issuing one of his two walks and hitting a batter in the top of the first inning, but he also recorded two of his five strikeouts.
The 25-year old Herrmann did not allow a hit until the fourth inning.
“Anyone that tells you that they are not aware (of a no-hitter) is a liar,” Herrmann said. “You look back and you see it, but I didn't feel any pressure. I'm just going to keep throwing it. It did help the adrenaline a lot when you start to get a little tired."
Sioux City finished with two hits, adding one in the top of the ninth inning against Reese Gregory.
Lincoln's win snapped a two-game skid and ends Sioux City's 12-game winning streak.
“We always like to beat Sioux City,” Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said. “We play them a lot, they are right there down the road and are very competitive, at least the four years I have been here. I don't want to say it is a rivalry — it's kind of a friendly rivalry. It's a team we like to beat.”
Forrestt Allday gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning, and the Saltdogs added two more runs in the eighth to secure the victory.
“The guys are really loosened up and just having fun,” Brown said. “That's what baseball is all about. They don't say 'work baseball,' they say 'play baseball,' and the guys are really having fun.”
Lincoln begins a three-game series with Kansas City at Haymarket Park beginning Friday at 7 p.m.