Monarchs get big blow to clinch playoff series against Saltdogs

Friday: Kansas City 8, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Playing in Kansas City, Kansas, the Monarchs jumped out to an early lead with two runs in the first and third innings in the second game of their American Association playoff series.

The Saltdogs battled back in the top of fourth, scoring three times to make it 4-3, before Darnell Sweeney's grand slam in the bottom of the inning put Kansas City safely ahead. Four Monarch relievers combined for five innings of one-hit ball. Sweeney went 2-for-4 with his homer, three runs scored and six RBIs.

What went right: Ryan Long started Lincoln's two-out rally in the fourth inning with a solo home run. Jason Rogers followed with a double before Luke Roskam's two-run homer made it 4-3. Josh Altmann walked to put the tying run on base, but Welington Dotel struck out to end the inning. No Saltdog advanced past second base for the rest of the game.

Starter Garett Delano gave up four runs in three innings, and reliever Nic Laio was roughed up for four runs in two-thirds of an inning.

What's next: The Monarchs win the best-of-three series 2-0 and advance to the West Division championship series against the winner of the Winnipeg-Fargo-Moorhead series, which is tied 1-1 going into Saturday's Game 3.

