Minier shakes off collision to help Saltdogs enter break with a win

Greg Minier brought it all Sunday at Haymarket Park to help the Lincoln Saltdogs avoid a series sweep to Kansas City.

The Saltdogs 6-foot-4 starting pitcher finished with eight strikeouts, one unearned run and a swollen right leg in his six innings of work to help Lincoln (26-25) to a 4-1 victory.

Minier was backing up a play before a collision with Kansas City's Matt Adams at third base sent Minier to the ground in pain. Adams also exited the game after the play.

But the Saltdog turned to Lincoln manager Brett Jodie and asked for the ball.

“I wanted the ball, because I want that guy off the base,” Minier said. “Plain and simple. … I'm not going to let anybody else take over for me. Those are my runs on the board and I'm responsible for them. I had to channel something deep inside of me and say 'You know what? No, I'm going to go out there and finish this game, period.' I don't care who's up there; I don't care what the situation (is); this is my game and I'm going to finish it.”

Jodie handed Minier the ball as the Oxnard, California, native went back to work and finished the inning with Kansas City's lone run.

“He wanted the ball,” Jodie said. “We want to make sure nothing is physically wrong there. Sometimes you just get a little bruise or something like that, but you've got to respect the horse out there. … He toughed it out and got it done.”

Minier and the Saltdogs benefited early on a key two-run error by Kansas City in the bottom of the first and a Skyler Weber RBI single that gave Lincoln a quick 3-0 lead. Patrick Caulfield added an RBI in the second after Randy Norris stole second and third base to increase the Saltdog lead to 4-0.

“It was a big first inning and it was nice to get some help for a change,” Jodie said. “It seems like a lot of plays get made and stuff like that, and they should. There is a lot of good players around here and good players we play against. You can always take a little help, and we got a little help early and were able to strike and keep adding after that.”

The Saltdogs also benefited from a stellar defensive play with a strikeout/throw-out double play in the fourth inning.

Minier struck out Adams, who is tied for the American Association lead in home runs (20) and leads the league in RBIs (61), before Weber threw out Jan Hernandez at second. Hernandez is also tied for the home run lead.

Weber ended the game with another defensive gem, picking off Darnell Sweeney at first from home plate.

The Saltdogs enter the American Association All-Star break with a record of 26-25 in fourth place in the West Division, 9½ games behind first-place Fargo-Moorhead. They'll return to action with a a four-game series starting Thursday at Cleburne.