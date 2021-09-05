Minier, Altmann lead Saltdogs to win in first game of doubleheader

Greg Minier walked into the Lincoln Saltdogs club house and thanked the defense and the offense Sunday at Haymarket Park.

Minier picked up his ninth victory of the season after Josh Altmann blasted his 27th home run of the season to tie the Saltdogs season-single record and walk off the Houston Apollos 3-1 in the first game of a scheduled doubleheader.

Houston took the first pitch from Minier deep for the Apollos lone run, but Minier bounced back with 11 strikeouts in the seven-inning game.

Lincoln was held scoreless until the sixth inning, when the Dogs rolled the dice following a two-out walk to Curt Smith.

Justin Byrd, with a cast on his right hand following a hit-by-pitch in Friday's game, pinch ran for Smith and stole second base. David Vidal then hit a line drive to center field to tie the game 1-1.

The Saltdogs benefited again with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, with Forrestt Allday getting hit by pitch on an 0-2 count to set up Altmann for the walk-off victory.

Lincoln took a half-game lead over Sioux City for third place in the American Association standings with the win. Lincoln can clinch a playoff berth with a win in the second game and an Explorers' loss.