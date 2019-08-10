Saturday: Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 4.
What went right: Four different Saltdogs collected two hits, three from Lincoln's 6-7-8 hitters in the victory over Sioux Falls at Haymarket Park. Daniel Herrera, Lincoln's No. 8 batter, had an RBI triple in the bottom of the third that sparked a three-run inning. Cody Regis added two RBIs and Jake Hohensee picked up the win in his fifth start of the season, allowing four hits and two runs over five innings of work.
What went wrong: The Saltdogs' bullpen struggled but limited the damage, combining for four innings of relief. Austin Pettibone allowed one run on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch in his inning of relief in the sixth that helped the Canaries cut the deficit to 4-3. Martire Garcia allowed two walks in the seventh and Shairon Martis allowed Sioux Falls to scratch a run back in the ninth before picking up his second save of the season.
Dog bytes: Christian Ibarra's 14-game hitting streak came to an end Saturday in an 0-for-3 performance. The streak was the longest by a Saltdog this season and was tied for the sixth longest in the American Association. Ibarra did extend his on-base streak to 20 games with a walk.
What's next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls conclude the weekend and season series Sunday at 5 p.m.