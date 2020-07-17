Longtime Saltdog Curt Smith had possible run at franchise records ruined when season was wiped out

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was supposed to be a celebration and record-breaking year for Curt Smith and the Lincoln Saltdogs in the 2020 American Association season.

Now that none of that is happening after the coronavirus shut down the Saltdogs' 20th season, it begs the question whether Lincoln fans will see Smith in a Saltdogs uniform ever again as he prepares to try to make the 2021 Olympics for the Netherlands to put one more stamp on his baseball career.

Smith, who has climbed the charts in the Saltdogs' record book in numerous categories in his seven-year tenure, collected his 700th career hit in 2019, second in franchise history behind Bryan Warner. Heading into the 2019 season, Smith was second-all time in games played (483), second in games started (481), third-all time in runs scored (385), third in doubles (107), second in home runs (72) and second in RBIs (332).

He added 55 runs, 23 doubles, 14 home runs and 58 RBIs in the 2019 campaign to set up what could have been a big 2020 season.

Warner tops the Saltdogs charts in games played (610), games started (607), runs scored (425), home runs (90) and RBIs (480).