{{featured_button_text}}

Curt Smith's seventh RBI of the series was an important one Thursday.

The Lincoln Saltdogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Haymarket Park, including Smith's RBI single, to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-2 and sweep the series.

Smith went 6-for-11 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in the three-game series.

Winnipeg's Victor Capellan came on for the save opportunity after a classic pitchers duel before giving up four consecutive singles and two runs to take the loss.

Forrestt Allday began the inning for Lincoln with a single, followed by Randolph Oduber. Cody Regis tied the game with his RBI single before Smith ended the game with his second hit of the night.

Kyle Kinman, the American Association June pitcher of the month, went seven innings and struck out seven for the Saltdogs. The Omaha native allowed just one walk and was charged for two runs in the top of the second when Winnipeg grabbed a 2-1 lead.  

Lincoln's three starters in the series allowed just three earned runs over 22 2/3 innings of work.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Mitchell Lambson tossed 7 2/3 inning, striking out seven, but allowed a home run to Christian Ibarra on just his second pitch in the bottom of the first inning. 

Lambson and Kinman combined for 14 2/3 inning and 14 strikeouts.

Tyler Anderson, Cameron McVey and Austin Boyle combined for two innings of relief for the Saltdogs, allowing just one hit. Boyle got the win to improve to 2-0.

Lincoln travels to Cleburne to begin a three-game series in Texas on Friday starting at 7 p.m.

Photos: Saltdogs get walk-off win over Winnipeg

Curt Smith's walk-off single game Lincoln a 3-2 victory Thursday at Haymarket Park and a three-game sweep of Winnipeg. Journal Star photos by Francis Gardler.

1 of 5
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments