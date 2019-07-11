Curt Smith's seventh RBI of the series was an important one Thursday.
The Lincoln Saltdogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Haymarket Park, including Smith's RBI single, to defeat the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-2 and sweep the series.
Smith went 6-for-11 with two home runs, a double and seven RBIs in the three-game series.
Winnipeg's Victor Capellan came on for the save opportunity after a classic pitchers duel before giving up four consecutive singles and two runs to take the loss.
Forrestt Allday began the inning for Lincoln with a single, followed by Randolph Oduber. Cody Regis tied the game with his RBI single before Smith ended the game with his second hit of the night.
Kyle Kinman, the American Association June pitcher of the month, went seven innings and struck out seven for the Saltdogs. The Omaha native allowed just one walk and was charged for two runs in the top of the second when Winnipeg grabbed a 2-1 lead.
