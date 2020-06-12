“We're very disappointed”: Saltdogs cancel 2020 season due to coronavirus

Though the Saltdogs will not play this season, not all is lost for players on the current roster.

The American Association will hold a draft next week of players on teams not participating this season. If a player is drafted and chooses to participate this season, they will return to their initial club for the 2021 season.

As far as he knows, Meyer said American Association league restrictions are still in place. Currently the league allows a 23-man roster and salary cap, but those may be loosened in the coming weeks.

As for Meyer and the Saltdogs, they will begin preparations for the 2021 season.

“This was supposed to be a year of celebration of 20 years,” Meyer said. “Now, more than ever, we can't wait to see fans back in the ballpark for a celebration of our 20th season in 2021."

The Saltdogs began play in Lincoln as members of the Northern League in 2001. They have been members of the American Association since the league's creation in 2006. They won the league title in 2009, full season division titles in 2014 and 2017, and half-season division titles in 2006 (both halves), 2007 and 2009.