There was plenty of energy in the ballpark Tuesday, but the Lincoln Saltdogs suffered the same result for the third consecutive game.

Lincoln (3-7) dropped its third game in a row after the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks defeated the Saltdogs 10-8 in the opener of a three-game series in front of 5,142 fans that included nearly 4,000 Lincoln Public School fifth-graders.

“That's one of the best kid's days I've been around,” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “I thought it was awesome to have that many kids, and they were into it. Every time we hit the ball they were cheering and very positive. It was a great crowd.”

It's the first time the Saltdogs have held LPS Kids Day in five years.

“It's not your typical crowd and it was a lot of fun,” Jodie added. “It was a very exciting game, not for me, but people that like some offense and things like that. It was good for the kids and good to have them out here.”

The offense came through for the crowd and the Saltdogs as Lincoln scored eight runs on 13 hits, including three home runs, but untimely miscues allowed the RedHawks to rally for three runs and a 9-8 lead on three pitches in the top of the sixth inning.

An Evan Alexander double resulted off the glove of Lincoln's Aaron Takacs in left field, followed by a Manuel Boscan RBI single between Saltdogs first baseman Connor Panas and second baseman Nate Samson.

A pitch later and Dillon Thomas gave the RedHawks the lead for good with a two-run blast.

Lincoln rallied from an early 5-1 deficit after scoring seven of the game's next eight runs to take a 6-5 lead.

“It is unique,” Jodie said. “It's not like 'Man, we have to go find a couple hitters, because we are not scoring runs or Hey, we have to go find a couple pitchers, because we are not pitching.' It's the wrong combination right now. We have to get more people on the same page, and we have a lot of people on that page. Like today, the hitters collectively gave us a chance to win the ball game. You score that many runs you feel like you have a chance to win, but we have to get a little more consistent on starting pitching.”

Luke Roskam and Takacs gave the Saltdogs a jolt back into the Lincoln bats with solo blasts and an 8-6 lead before the RedHawks' sixth-inning rally.

The likes of Yanio Perez, Takacs, Drew Devine and Zack Miller provided 10 of Lincoln's 13 hits in the bottom of the order and added four runs and three RBIs. Both Takacs and Devine had three-hit performances.

“That shows you should have some depth in your lineup, and we had that,” the third-year Lincoln skipper said. “We had a lot of productive (at-bats) down there at the bottom, but that also means we didn't do much at the top. We need to do that. … I can't complain about the offense, we scored eight runs, but could we have scored 12 (or) 14 (runs) today? Ya, I think so. One more big blow here or there and we could. Collectively we need to get better, and it starts with the starting pitcher on the hill.”

Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead continue the series Wednesday at 7 p.m.

