Kinman saves his best for last as Saltdogs avoid sweep against Sioux Falls

Kyle Kinman always tries to start a game well and save his good pitches for later when in a jam.

It's a plan that has worked so far on the young season, with the three-year Saltdog not conceding a single run in his first two starts.

On Sunday, that jam he needed to get out of came in the first inning. With runners on first and second with one out, Kinman struck out his next two batters to set the tone for the rest of the game.

“At that point, it was just about getting outs; you got to keep it rolling,” Kinman said. “That’s why I went straight into the hard stuff to try and get those strikeouts.”

Kinman’s six innings, with only two earned runs, boosted the Saltdogs to an 8-2 win over Sioux Falls at Haymarket Park as Lincoln avoided a series sweep.

“(Kinman) has a great idea, and he executes his plan,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “He came up with some big outs when we needed him. He deserved the win.”

The Saltdogs struggled to get their offense going against Sioux Falls pitcher Carlos Pimentel. He struck out eight in seven innings.

“He was doing a good job of keeping us off-balance with some good sliders,” Jodie said.