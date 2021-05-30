Kinman saves his best for last as Saltdogs avoid sweep against Sioux Falls

Kyle Kinman always tries to start a game well and save his good pitches for later when in a jam.
It is a plan that has worked so far on the young season, with the three-year Saltdog not conceding a single run in his first two starts of the season.
On Sunday, that jam he needed to get out of came in the first inning. With runners on first and second with one out, Kinman struck out his next two batters to set the tone for the rest of the game.
“At that point, it was just about getting outs; you got to keep it rolling,” Kinman said. “That’s why I went straight into the hard stuff to try and get those strikeouts.”
Kinman’s six innings, with only two earned runs, boosted the Saltdogs to an 8-2 win over Sioux Falls at Haymarket Park as Lincoln avoided a series sweep over the Canaries.
“(Kinman) has a great idea, and he executes his plan,” Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “He came up with some big outs when we needed him. He deserved the win.”
The Saltdogs struggled to get their offense going against Sioux Falls pitcher Carlos Pimentel. He threw eight strikeouts in seven innings on the bump.
“He was doing a good job of keeping us off-balance with some good sliders,” Jodie said.
With the game tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning, Louis Martini reached base on a walk with no outs before scoring on a wild pitch a few batters later.
The Saltdogs put the game to bed in the eighth inning when another run on a wild pitch started a flurry of runs.
Lincoln's Josh Altmann extended his hitting streak to seven games on a single that scored two. Edgar Corcino hit a two-run double off the top of the wall in center field that brought in two more runs to cap off the inning.
“Once we get the bats rolling and the pitching comes together, it is really exciting to watch,” Kinman said.
Justin Byrd blasted a two-out, two-run home run into right field to get the scoring started for the Saltdogs in the third inning. It was his first home run of the year.
Sioux Falls pulled level in the fourth inning. Trey Michalczewski and Mike Hart each hit singles before Mitch Glasser ripped a triple down the right-field line.
The Lincoln bullpen combined to pitch three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits, to seal the win.
With the win, the Saltdogs moved into a tie for second place in the South Division standings of the American Association.
After an off day Monday, the team will take the seven-hour bus trip to Illinois for a series with Kane County, which is in first place in the North Division
“It’s good to get on the road sometimes and to go explore some new fields,” Jodie said. “We will see what is in store for us.”