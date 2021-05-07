"I'm in my happy place right now': Saltdogs relish return to action as start of season looms later this month

Out in left field of Haymarket Park came a familiar sound — the pop of a baseball mitt playing catch.
"Especially out here at Haymarket with that echo,” Saltdogs pitcher Kyle Kinman said at the Lincoln Saltdogs' media day Friday. “It makes you feel like you are throwing a lot harder than you are."
It was a sound Kinman missed as he eyed retirement from baseball as Lincoln sat out the 2020 season in the American Association due to COVID-19.
The last time the Saltdogs played a game was Sept. 2, 2019, in Gary, Indiana.
“I was not this excited two years ago coming into spring training,” Kinman added. “… This year when we had our first practice (Thursday) it was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I forgot how much I actually missed this.' I'm so glad I didn't retire because I would have just missed this.”
Kinman was not the only Saltdog with thoughts of retirement. Veteran Curt Smith, who signed for his franchise-record eighth season with Lincoln in February, also thought about hanging up the cleats in 2020.
But with the American Association set to begin without a hiccup, many Saltdogs on the roster are rejuvenated.
“After last year I thought it was over,” Smith said. “I wasn't planning on playing again, because I just didn't know what was going to happen. It's nice to be back at the ballfield. I'm in my happy place right now. … I feel 21 (years old) again.”
Smith will not only bring his bat to the Saltdogs offense this season, but first-year Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie will also rely on his experience.
“I'll lean on him a little bit with different questions I may have,” Jodie said. “'What normally do you do with bus times to the field? How far away is the field from the hotel?' I can look up all those things, but he's been around a long time and kind of knows what works. … I understand it will be my final say, but I'm not that type of person. If a guy has something that has him working well, I want to use him for that. I've already told (Smith) I'm going to lean on him for those things.”
Jodie plans to bring a baseball style of whatever gets the job done in his first season as the Saltdogs skipper. Whether it is blasting home runs, dominant pitching or playing small ball, Jodie said he'll use it all.
“Exciting (baseball). Whatever is needed to accomplish the goal of winning ballgames,” Jodie said. “What I mean by that is you have to adapt to the roster that you have. Obviously, I'd love to sit back and hit a three-run homer every other inning and throw up a bunch of zeros as a pitching staff. You have to see what your strengths are and what some of your weaknesses might be and kind of counteract that.”
The Saltdogs kick off their 20th season with a trip to take on the Kansas City Monarchs on May 18 in Kansas City, Kansas.