"I'm in my happy place right now': Saltdogs relish return to action as start of season looms later this month

Smith will not only bring his bat to the Saltdogs offense this season, but first-year Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie will also rely on his experience.

“I'll lean on him a little bit with different questions I may have,” Jodie said. “'What normally do you do with bus times to the field? How far away is the field from the hotel?' I can look up all those things, but he's been around a long time and kind of knows what works. … I understand it will be my final say, but I'm not that type of person. If a guy has something that has him working well, I want to use him for that. I've already told (Smith) I'm going to lean on him for those things.”

Jodie plans to bring a baseball style of whatever gets the job done in his first season as the Saltdogs skipper. Whether it is blasting home runs, dominant pitching or playing small ball, Jodie said he'll use it all.

“Exciting (baseball). Whatever is needed to accomplish the goal of winning ballgames,” Jodie said. “What I mean by that is you have to adapt to the roster that you have. Obviously, I'd love to sit back and hit a three-run homer every other inning and throw up a bunch of zeros as a pitching staff. You have to see what your strengths are and what some of your weaknesses might be and kind of counteract that.”

The Saltdogs kick off their 20th season with a trip to take on the Kansas City Monarchs on May 18 in Kansas City, Kansas.

