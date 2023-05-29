Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Drew Devine has been a chess piece on the diamond for the Lincoln Saltdogs. Move him around correctly, and he can keep a team in check.

When he returned from injury last season, Lincoln manager Brett Jodie filled out creative lineup cards to keep Devine's hot bat involved.

“Obviously, you have to make plans for your team,” Jodie said. “(Roster) definitely filled up, but we had a spot for him at the end. … “Then it was an everyday job for him, whether it was short, second (base) or third — wherever. I know he can play all over and has really held down the shortstop position so far.

"He's swinging it too, man.”

Devine was limited to 42 games in the past two seasons, but he currently leads the American Association in doubles (seven) and the Saltdogs in batting average (.365) in 15 games.

Devine joined the Saltdogs (6-9) late in 2021 and then missed the first half of the 2022 season. There wasn't immediately a spot for him, either, as he played behind All-Star Josh Altmann.

“One of my best quotes I ever got in college was 'Work while you wait',” Devine said. “While I was waiting my turn to have an everyday spot, I was picking the brains of Josh Altmann. Now I'm picking the brains of Nate Samson. Just being able to pick their brain, study what they do and try to apply it to my game.”

Altmann, now with the Chicago Dogs, is the Saltdogs' single-season home run record holder with 29 in 2021, while Samson has played in over 1,400 games in his professional career with four different American Association teams.

Devine totaled 25 hits in 2022 in 33 games. His last hit, a single to left field in Sioux City Sunday, gave him his 50th career hit in the American Association. Devine has added 11 walks and five stolen bases to solidify his spot atop the Lincoln lineup. He had 10 walks and swiped six bags in '22.

“It's just trusting your approach, sticking with your daily routines and kind of surrendering the outcome,” the Saltdog infielder said. “You can't control once the ball leaves your bat, so just try and put your best swing on it and trust your approach. I think the confidence comes from the daily and consistent routine and making sure you're getting in what you need.”

Series victory: Lincoln's 4-3 win Sunday against Sioux City secured the Saltdogs' first series victory of the season. Lincoln had previously lost its first four series to open the season.

Among the top: Nick Anderson currently leads the Saltdogs with five home runs, ranking third in the American Association. R.J. Freure two victories is tied for second in the league, while Zach Keenan's 1.65 ERA is the third lowest in the American Association.

