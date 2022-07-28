How a November phone call led to Jason Rogers taking on Saltdogs player-coach role

An opportunity came knocking to play for the Lincoln Saltdogs, and a former Major League Baseball player answered.

Jason Rogers, who has been on Lincoln's inactive list for the majority of the season, joined the team Monday for its series opener against Milwaukee.

Rogers thought last season would be his finale, but Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie kept the player's phone number and reached out in November.

“Brett came to me around November I would say to be a player-coach,” Rogers said. “At the time, I didn't think I was going to play baseball last year. I prepared my last game like it was going to be my last year. I didn't think any opportunities were going to present itself that really benefited me.

“He came to me about a player-coach opportunity and I said, 'Yeah, I'll do it.' I also had the question mark of how my offseason was going to look. I'm not making the same pay as I used to in the past. … I was just trying to take advantage of the opportunity.”

Rogers had an engineering job that offered pride and stability for him after baseball. He was content on his new career path, but the game kept calling.

The former MLB player with stints with the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates played in a Sunday men's baseball league in Atlanta. He was taking care of family matters and figuring out life as it came after baseball. Then Rogers got that calling from Jodie that he had a hole to fill on the Saltdogs' roster that was Rogers if he wanted it.

“I was looking for something stable,” Rogers said. “Family stuff had happened, life stuff had happened that prevented me to come at the start of the season like I wanted to. (Jodie) called me two weeks ago and before that day if the opportunity presented itself I'm jumping on it.

“I'm in a better position overall. … In the meantime between all that I was still hitting, not as much as I'm used to.”

Rogers played 117 games over three seasons between 2014-16 between the Brewers and Pirates with a .258 batting average. Rogers registered 48 hits, including seven doubles, three triples and four home runs.

With Lincoln, Rogers is batting .500 with two RBIs in his short time with the Saltdogs.

“I know I still have a lot left in me,” Rogers said. “Now I can help these young guys out and hopefully win the whole thing. That's the goal at the end of the year is to win the whole thing. First, let's get over .500 (winning percentage) into the playoffs and go from there.”

Slump busters: Since starting the second half of the season 0-5, the Saltdogs are rounding back into form. They've won five of their last nine games since then.

Playoff race: The Saltdogs currently are in fourth place in the league's West Division. The top four teams from each division make the American Association playoffs — Lincoln is holding onto a three-game lead in the No. 4 spot.