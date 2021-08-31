'Hopefully we can get 1,000 more:' Lincoln Saltdogs edge Milwaukee in extras for milestone victory

The players, the staff, the opponents and even the league have changed for the Lincoln Saltdogs, but the franchise has had one constant: winning.

The Saltdogs defeated Milwaukee 10-9 in 11 innings Tuesday night at Haymarket Park to capture their 1,000th win as a franchise in their 20th anniversary season.

“Baseball is all about numbers, right, and that is a big number,” first-year manager Brett Jodie said. “It’s exciting for the fans. That’s a big accomplishment and hopefully we can get 1,000 more.”

Win No. 1,000 comes as the Saltdogs are in the midst a playoff push with seven games left in the regular season. They have not made the playoffs since 2017.

“It’s just a winning organization,” veteran Curt Smith said. “I’m just glad I was here to get the 1,000th win. And you know, maybe it will be an even better season if we win that championship.”

For Smith, it’s been eight years in Lincoln. He’s currently the franchise leader in home runs and doubles.

“I love it here,” he said. “I made it a home and if that doesn’t tell you how special it is, I don’t know what will.