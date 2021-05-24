From nightmares to home opener, Saltdogs baseball is back in full swing

The terrors for Lincoln Saltdogs president and general manager Charlie Meyer finally stopped.
Meyer kept watching news on the American Association in January and February as the prospect of a second postponed season was not far-fetched after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.
"It was rough. Obviously, the structure of the organization changed, and we had to furlough people," Meyer said. "It was a very weird year for 2020. I kept thinking it was a bad dream every day when I'd wake up. I'd think I was coming down to the ballpark and there was no baseball."
But Saltdogs baseball is back and the bad dreams have turned into a new dream and a fresh start with the team entering its 20th season.
Lincoln will play on Haymarket Park soil for the first time in 623 days when it hosts Cleburne at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lincoln is 3-2 after starting its season on the road.
"We're excited about being able to start again and bring baseball back," Meyer added. "Talking with fans (and) corporate partners, everyone is excited to be able to go do something. Hopefully Haymarket Park can provide that here for people this upcoming summer."
The Saltdogs will have a true home-field advantage with current Lincoln and Lancaster County Directed Health Measures expiring last Friday and allowing for full capacity and no mask mandates.
"We would have had limitations on capacity and masking and etcetera," Meyer said. "Now those things are by the wayside, and by playing on the road it was probably beneficial for us to be on the road with the current DHM and being able to open up here (Tuesday) night."
A season without baseball was not the only rough patch for Meyer and the Saltdogs. He still had to build a team and went through two managerial hires during a pandemic.
"It's a puzzle," Meyer said. "It's a puzzle of putting people together and we got really lucky on the manager search. Brett Jodie being available for us. There was a lot of interest of 35 to 40 people that inquired about the position.
"We were fortunate to get Brett to come to Lincoln and be here for this upcoming season. Basically a team he had to assume versus a team he put together. A lot of different things have happened. We've had to pivot and find ways to do things a little bit different."
Tuesday's game against Cleburne kickstarts a six-game homestand.