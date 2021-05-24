From nightmares to home opener, Saltdogs baseball is back in full swing

The terrors for Lincoln Saltdogs president and general manager Charlie Meyer finally stopped.

Meyer kept watching news on the American Association in January and February as the prospect of a second postponed season was not far-fetched after the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

"It was rough. Obviously, the structure of the organization changed, and we had to furlough people," Meyer said. "It was a very weird year for 2020. I kept thinking it was a bad dream every day when I'd wake up. I'd think I was coming down to the ballpark and there was no baseball."

But Saltdogs baseball is back and the bad dreams have turned into a new dream and a fresh start with the team entering its 20th season.

Lincoln will play on Haymarket Park soil for the first time in 623 days when it hosts Cleburne at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lincoln is 3-2 after starting its season on the road.

"We're excited about being able to start again and bring baseball back," Meyer added. "Talking with fans (and) corporate partners, everyone is excited to be able to go do something. Hopefully Haymarket Park can provide that here for people this upcoming summer."