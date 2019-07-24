Mike Tamburino diced his way through the Lincoln Saltdogs' lineup Wednesday, the same way he does deli meat in the offseason — effortlessly.
The Fargo-Moorhead pitcher and former Saltdog, who works at Tamburino's Italian American Deli in Cedarhurst, New York, in the offseason, allowed just two first-inning hits in the RedHawks 3-0 victory at Haymarket Park. The "Tamby Special” went eight innings and struck out 13.
“He's a guy that when he is on, throws the ball up-and-down in the zone and not so much side-to-side,” Lincoln manager Bobby Brown said of Tamburino. “The breaking ball comes out of the same slot — he was on his game today and I've seen him pitch games like that.”
The Saltdogs have now dropped nine consecutive games since July 11, when they finished a three-game sweep of Winnipeg at home. The RedHawks' victory snapped a five-game skid for Fargo-Moorhead.
Tamburino's counterpart, Lincoln starting pitcher John Brownell, struck out six and lasted six innings. Brownell (4-4) allowed just two runs and one walk.
“(Brownell) has been that way pretty much all year for us,” Brown said. “He always gives us six or seven innings. He gave us a chance today, but we couldn't put it together offensively for him.”
Fargo-Moorhead struck early against Brownell, collecting three consecutive two-out hits in the top of the first to grab a 1-0 lead.
Devan Ahart, who had the RedHawks' first hit and scored the first run, also threw out Lincoln's Curt Smith at home plate from center field to end the bottom of the inning. Smith and Josh Mazzola each had hits in the first, but Lincoln failed to manage a baserunner over the final eight innings.
“Obviously, it's a little bit frustrating for all the coaches and players,” Brown said. “Everyone is out there doing their very best to win and have good games.
“We are just in a little bit of a funk right now and just need to keep grinding it out.”
Fargo-Moorhead added another run against Brownell in the fourth, and scored again in the seventh off Lincoln reliever Cameron McVey with a bases-loaded walk.
The Saltdogs look to end the skid Thursday against the RedHawks at 7 p.m.