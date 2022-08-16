Explorers romp against Saltdogs in series opener

Tuesday: Sioux City 16, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: The Explorers led 7-0 by the fifth inning in Sioux City, Iowa, thanks to a three-run homer by Danry Vasquez in the third inning, a two-run blast by Ademar Rifaela in the fourth and a pair of RBI singles in the fifth. When Lincoln finally got on the board in the seventh, Sioux City came back with nine runs, including a three-run homer by Sebastian Zawada, in the bottom of the inning to put it out of reach.

Lincoln starter Greg Minier gave up a season-worst seven runs in five innings. Carson Lance gave up five runs and Josh Norwood four in relief.

The Explorers now lead the Saltdogs by two games for the final playoff berth in the American Association's West Division.

What went right: Josh Altmann extending his hitting streak to six games with a pair of doubles. Matt Goodheart drove in Lincoln's first run with an RBI groundout in the seventh. In the ninth, Luke Roskam drove in a run and Hunter Clanin scored on a wild pitch.

What's next: The series continues Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Mercy Field.