Doubleheader split puts Saltdogs' playoff chances in jeopardy

The Lincoln Saltdogs path to the American Association playoffs looked clear — win two Sunday and win one Monday.

Now a hazy fog looms after an 8-6 loss to Houston in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln accomplished the first victory in dramatic fashion with a 3-1 walk-off victory over Houston. Josh Altmann provided the heroics in historic fashion with his 27th home run of the season, a two-run blast, to tie the Saltdogs single-season record set by Ian Gac in 2014.

Sioux City took care of Sioux Falls 5-3 Sunday afternoon and forced Lincoln a half-game back for the final playoff spot. The Saltdogs must now win Monday in the regular-season finale, and need Sioux Falls to defeat the Explorers to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2017. With Houston's victory in the second game, Cleburne claimed the second spot in the American Association South divisions playoffs.

“Controlled weekend, in which now we need help” first-year Saltdogs manager Brett Jodie said. “All we can control is going out (Monday) and try to play a good ballgame.”

“Thank you defense, thank you offense,” Lincoln starting pitcher Greg Minier said in the Saltdogs clubhouse after the first game.