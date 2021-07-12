Dog Dish: Winnipeg scores five unanswered runs to take series opener vs. Saltdogs

Monday: Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: After Lincoln took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third, Winnipeg responded with five unanswered runs the rest of the way in Jackson, Tennessee. The Goldeyes took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on four hits, and a added a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth. Lincoln had Skyler Weber, the tying run, at the plate before he grounded into a double play to end the game.

What went right: Josh Altmann hit his 15th home run of the season, a two-run blast, in the top of the third to give Lincoln the 2-0 lead. It was Altmann's ninth homer in his last 16 games. Kyle Kinman, despite suffering the loss, struck out six over his six innings of work. He struck out the first three batters he faced.

Dog bytes: The game marks the first time the Saltdogs have played a Monday game this season.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg play a doubleheader Tuesday starting at 3 p.m.

