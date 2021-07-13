 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: Winnipeg repeats Monday's magic to upend Saltdogs, takes 3-0 series lead
Dog Dish: Winnipeg repeats Monday's magic to upend Saltdogs, takes 3-0 series lead

  • Updated
Tuesday: Winnipeg 5-4, Lincoln 2-2.

What went wrong: Saltdog hitters could not touch Pete Perez in Jackson, Tennessee. The Goldeye pitcher's only two runs were unearned and he struck out seven. Max Murphy hit his 16th double of the season and had two RBIs for Winnipeg in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

In Game 2 of the doubleheader, the Saltdogs struck out eight times, left eight runners on base and blew an early 1-0 lead, allowing the Goldeyes to score four unanswered runs. Murphy added to his double total, with his 17th of the season in the fifth inning to score three runs for Winnipeg.

What went right: The Saltdogs took advantage of an error by Perez to score two runs in the third inning and take the lead. Keenan Bartlett pitched all six innings and and struck out five.

Lincoln finished with seven hits in the second game and gave up just four to Winnipeg. Ryan Long and Zak Taylor each finished with two hits, while Justin Byrd hit his seventh home run of the season in the top of the sixth. Defensively, the Saltdogs were able to turn three double plays and allowed just five hits.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg will wrap up the series Wednesday evening.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014

 

