Dog Dish: Winnipeg repeats Monday's magic, scores five straight runs to upend Saltdogs
Dog Dish: Winnipeg repeats Monday's magic, scores five straight runs to upend Saltdogs

  • Updated
Tuesday: Winnipeg 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Saltdog hitters could not touch Pete Perez. The Goldeye pitcher's only two runs were unearned and he struck out seven. Max Murphy hit his 16th double of the season and had two RBIs for Winnipeg.

What went right: The Saltdogs took advantage of an error by Perez to score two runs in the third inning and take the lead. Keenan Bartlett pitched all six innings and and struck out five.

Up next: Lincoln and Winnipeg play the second half of the doubleheader later tonight.

