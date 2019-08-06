Tuesday: Winnipeg 15, Lincoln 10.
What went wrong: Winnipeg had three big innings, scoring four runs in the second, five in the third and six in the sixth in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Lincoln starter Ricky Knapp allowed nine earned runs and didn't get out of the third inning. The third Saltdog pitcher of the night, Tyler Anderson, was tagged for six earned runs.
What went right: The Saltdogs certainly brought their bats. Randolph Oduber hit a three-run homer in Lincoln's four-run fifth inning. Nick Schulz hit a two-run double and Ivan Marin a run-scoring single as Lincoln pushed across three runs in the seventh. Forrestt Allday, Cody Regis, Curt Smith, Josh Mazzola, Oduber and Schulz (4-for-4) all had at least two hits.
What's next: Lincoln plays at Winnipeg again at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the middle game of a three-game set.