Wednesday: Winnipeg 11, Lincoln 6.
What went wrong: The downhill slide began in the bottom of the fourth as the Goldeyes scored six runs to take a 10-2 lead in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Spencer Herrmann pitched four innings for the Saltdogs, giving up 15 hits and 10 earned runs. Overall, Winnipeg totaled 19 hits to Lincoln's nine. The Saltdogs also struck out 10 times in the loss, their second in a row in the three-game series. Winnipeg won 15-10 on Tuesday.
What went right: Lincoln did tie the game at 2-2 early in the top of the third, but quickly trailed again. The offense produced four more runs, including a three-run shot in the sixth from Josh Mazzola. The three bullpen arms put in work down the stretch, allowing one run, four hits and struck out three batters for Lincoln.
What's next: Lincoln and Winnipeg conclude the series Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 11 a.m.