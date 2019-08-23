Friday: Kansas City 7, Lincoln 4, 11 inn.
What went wrong: The T-Bones' Omar Carrizales hit a walk-off, three-run home run off Austin Boyle in the bottom of the 11th inning in Kansas City, Kansas. The Dogs were up 3-1 in the fifth before the T-Bones rallied to tie the game in the bottom of the inning behind Dylan Tice's RBI groundout and an RBI single from Mason Davis. In the sixth, Kansas City's Chris Colabello led off with a double and scored on Christian Correa's RBI single to make it 4-3. Saltdog started Brad Thoutt pitched five innings, giving up three runs.
What went right: Josh Mazzola snapped the Saltdogs' six-game homerless streak with a two-run shot to give Lincoln a 2-1 advantage in the 4th. It was Mazzola's fourth home run of the year. In the fifth, Forrestt Allday made it 3-1 with a two-out RBI single. In the eighth, down 4-3, Nick Schulz's run-scoring single tied the game. Reese Gregory tossed a scoreless seventh, while Shairon Martis pitched three clean frames, striking out three.
Dog bytes: Lincoln struck out 16 games in Friday's road loss, bringing the team total to 774 strikeouts this season, a franchise record. The previous record was 767 in 2013.
What's next: The Saltdogs come home to kick off their final homestand of the year on Saturday night against Gary SouthShore. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Haymarket Park.