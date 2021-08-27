 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog Dish: Through Devine intervention, Saltdogs walk off against Cleburne as playoff race heats up
0 Comments

Dog Dish: Through Devine intervention, Saltdogs walk off against Cleburne as playoff race heats up

  • 0

Friday: Lincoln 8, Cleburne 7.

What went right: In just his second at-bat at Haymarket Park, rookie Drew Devine hit a two-out, bases-loaded single to help the Saltdogs rally past Cleburne with three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning at Haymarket Park. Curt Smith was hit by pitch to lead off the inning, Yanio Perez singled and David Vidal walked, giving the Saltdogs some life. Skyler Weber brought Lincoln within one run with a sacrifice fly to score Smith. Kyle Kinman, a pinch runner for Perez, tied the game by scoring on a wild pitch. After another out, Devine ended the game on the fourth pitch of the at-bat. Tyler Anderson picked up the win in one inning of relief.

What went wrong: Cleburne's D.J. Peterson hit the first grand slam the Saltdogs have allowed all season as the Railroaders jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the third inning. Lincoln starter Garett Delano was in a groove early before allowing three hits and a hit by pitch in the third to help set up Peterson's grand slam. The Railroaders led 7-3 after seven innings.

Dog bytes: The Saltdogs now trail Cleburne for second place by 1½ games in the American Association's South Division.

Up next: Lincoln and Cleburne play game three of a four-game series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Dog Dish: Chicago grabs early leads in both halves of doubleheader to sweep Lincoln
Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News