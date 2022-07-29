Dog Dish: Three home runs, Minier's gem help Saltdogs down second-place RedHawks

Friday: Lincoln 6, Fargo-Moorhead 1.

What went right: The Saltdogs scored early and often to pick up a win against the second-place RedHawks to snap a two-game skid. Skyler Weber crossed the plate in the bottom of the first inning after a sacrifice hit by Jason Rogers.

Lincoln carried the 1-0 lead into the fourth before Welington Dotel reached base on a walk and Garett Delano blasted a two-run homer on the eighth pitch the at-bat. In the fifth, Ryan Long hit a leadoff single followed by Rogers' first home run in Lincoln. The commanding 5-0 lead lasted until the top of the seventh when Nick Novak launched a solo homer for Fargo-Moorhead.

Randy Norris capped off the night in the bottom of the eighth with a solo shot of his own. The Saltdogs tallied nine total hits — Norris went 3-for-4 and Rogers finished 2-for-4 at the plate — and drew seven walks.

Josh Altmann didn't have a hit but got his 15th steal of the season after walking, and Delano stole two bases.

On the mound, Greg Minier earned the win for Lincoln. He threw six strong innings with four hits, three walks and 11 strikeouts. Carter Hope allowed the only run in two innings of relief with two strikeouts, and Steffon Moore earned the save in the final two-thirds of the ninth inning.

What went wrong: Fargo-Moorhead totaled seven hits and drew four walks against Lincoln. The RedHawks turned two double plays on defense and the Saltdogs left eight runners on base.

What's next: The series with Fargo-Moorhead continues at 7 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket.