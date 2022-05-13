 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dog Dish: Strong pitching, Byrd homer give Saltdogs season-opening win

Friday: Lincoln 5, Sioux Falls 1.

What went right: The Lincoln Saltdogs pitching staff was on point Friday, in the season opener at Haymarket Park. Saltdogs starter Kyle Kinman tossed five complete innings and struck out seven of 19 batters he faced, while the Lincoln bullpen completed Kinman's strong outing. Carter Hope, David Zoz and Carson Lance all tossed an inning of relief and combined for five strikeouts.

Justin Byrd, Lincoln's leadoff hitter, collected two hits that included a three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning. The Saltdogs finished with eight hits and got RBIs from Rylan Long and Skyler Weber in the late innings.

What went wrong: Sioux Falls was able to scratch a run across in the top of the eighth inning against Lance in his relief appearance with a home run from Kona Quiggle. Sioux Falls finished with five hits.

Up next: Both teams play again Saturday at 7 p.m.

