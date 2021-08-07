Dog Dish: String of doubles lift RailCats past Saltdogs

Saturday: Gary SouthShore 4, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: The RailCats pulled away in the seventh inning, scoring two runs on three hits against Lincoln reliever Tyler Anderson in Gary, Indiana.

After two quick outs, Jesus Marriaga, Billy Cooke and Daniel Lingua each doubled against Anderson, who entered in relief of Greg Minier.

The RailCats' Alec Olund homered off of Minier in the fifth inning, and Gary SouthShore took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly.

Lincoln's Josh Altmann went 0-for-4, ending his team-best hitting streak at 11 games. His 33-game on-base streak also came to an end.

What went right: The Saltdogs tried to piece together a late rally in the eighth. They loaded the bases with one out before a walk and fielder's choice scored two runs.

Minier had another quality outing, allowing two runs across six innings with five strikeouts.

Dog bytes: The setback marked just Lincoln's third loss in 12 road games. ... Lincoln is 21-15 since July 1.

Up next: The Saltdogs and RailCats finish up their three-game series on Sunday at 2:10 p.m.

