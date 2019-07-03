Wednesday: St. Paul 5, Lincoln 1.
What went wrong: Lincoln starting pitcher Shairon Martis allowed five hits through 5 1/3 innings of work in St. Paul, Minnesota, but two came in the bottom of the sixth as the Saints tallied four runs in the inning to take a 4-1 lead. Martis was charged with two earned runs after Cameron McVey came in to relieve and allowed a bases-loaded single to Brady Shoemaker that, with an error, scored two runs. Two more runs scored on a Jhonatan Solano double to complete the four-run inning. St. Paul loaded the bases again in the seventh, scoring a run and extending its lead to 5-1.
What went right: Tyler Moore hit an RBI double in the top of the fourth inning that gave Lincoln a 1-0 lead. Randolph Oduber went 2-for-4. Martis rebounded Tuesday after his previous start, when he allowed a season-high 10 runs in four innings. The Saltdog veteran finished with just one walk.
What's next: Thursday's Saltdogs contest at Fargo-Moorhead may look odd on the schedule. Lincoln's scheduled July 14 game against the RedHawks was moved up so Fargo-Moorhead could play on the Fourth of July. Lincoln will return to Fargo-Moorhead July 12-13 to finish the series. Thursday's game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.