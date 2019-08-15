Thursday: St. Paul 7, Lincoln 4
What went wrong: The Saints took a 7-0 lead through 6 1/2 innings against Saltdogs' starter Jake Hohensee at Haymarket Park. Dan Motl hit a home run on the game's third pitch and the Saints added six more runs in the middle innings. The Saints scored twice in the top of the third and added another in the fourth. With the 4-0 lead, St. Paul added three more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Hohensee allowed eight hits and struck out two. After Lincoln rallied to cut the deficit to 7-4, the Saltdogs grounded into its fourth double play of the game to end it.
What went right: All three of the Saltdogs' runs came off home runs. Christian Ibarra hit a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth and Josh Mazzola added a two-run blast later in the inning. In the eighth, Nick Schulz continued his hot streak at the plate, homering for the third time in the last four games. When Hohensee exited after six innings of work, Shairon Martis, Austin Pettibone and Reece Gregory combined to keep St. Paul hitless through the final three innings. All three finished with one inning of relief.
Dog bytes: Schulz was sporting a .149 batting average on Aug. 4, the day he recorded his first home run of the season. He has since improved to .214 11 games later. In that span he has four home runs, five doubles and seven RBIs.
What's next: The two teams meet again Friday at 7 p.m. at Haymarket Park.