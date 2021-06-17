Dog Dish: Smith's blast ties franchise's career homer mark in Saltdogs' victory

Thursday: Lincoln 8, Houston 5.

What went right: Josh Altmann hit a two-run home run to left field, breaking a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Curt Smith followed with a piece of Lincoln Saltdogs history on the next at-bat.

Smith hit his 90th home run as part of the Saltdogs organization to tie Bryan Warner's (2001-07) franchise record.

“I feel like every time I'm in the (batter's) box, I can do damage at any time,” Smith said. “It was a little rough at the start of the season, but I feel great. I feel now it's going to go pretty good, and Altmann's home run definitely set the momentum for us right there.”

The victory marked Lincoln's first series sweep of the season and capped a 7-2 homestand at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs are now 10-2 this season when they score at least five runs.

Lincoln, trailing 1-0, got a run in the fifth to tie the game. Houston had leads of 4-1 and 5-3 before Skyler Weber's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game 5-5.

“Big hit by Weber, right?” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “Big knock by him and great (at-bat) right there.”