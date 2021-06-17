Dog Dish: Smith's blast ties franchise's career homer mark in Saltdogs' victory

Thursday: Lincoln 8, Houston 5.
What went right: Josh Altmann hit a two-run home run to left field, breaking a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Curt Smith followed with a piece of Lincoln Saltdogs history on the next at-bat.
Smith hit his 90th home run as part of the Saltdogs organization to tie Bryan Warner's (2001-07) franchise record.
“I feel like every time I'm in the (batter's) box, I can do damage at any time,” Smith said. “It was a little rough at the start of the season, but I feel great. I feel now it's going to go pretty good, and Altmann's home run definitely set the momentum for us right there.”
The victory marked Lincoln's first series sweep of the season and capped a 7-2 homestand at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs are now 10-2 this season when they score at least five runs.
Lincoln, trailing 1-0, got a run in the fifth to tie the game. Houston had leads of 4-1 and 5-3 before Skyler Weber's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning tied the game 5-5.
“Big hit by Weber, right?” Lincoln manager Brett Jodie said. “Big knock by him and great (at-bat) right there.”
What went wrong: Lincoln's John Richy was on cruise control before Brian Dansereau hit a two-strike, two-out home run that gave Houston a 1-0 lead and ignited the Apollos for four runs on five hits against the Saltdogs' starter. Richy lasted 5 1/3 innings, but the Lincoln bullpen allowed just one run after Richy's exit.
Up next: Lincoln hits the road to take on the Sioux City Explorers in Sioux City, Iowa, beginning a three-game series at 7 p.m. Friday.