Dog Dish: Smith closing in on Saltdogs' homer record, pen holds down Apollos

Thursday: Lincoln 4, Houston 2.

What went right: At Haymarket Park, the Saltdogs jumped to an early lead in the second inning with an RBI groundout by Zak Taylor.

In the fifth, Forrestt Allday drew a leadoff walk before Curt Smith inched closer to the franchise career home run record with a mammoth two-run shot to left field to make it 3-1. Smith is now one shy of tying Bryan Warner’s record of 90 homers.

Edgar Corcino took one deep to start the sixth for his third homer of the season.

The Saltdogs' bullpen pitched five no-hit innings and gave up one walk before the ninth. The pen's efforts were led by Carter Hope, who tossed two innings and had four strikeouts.

Lincoln took two of three from the Apollos.

What went wrong: Four walks by starter Carson Lance spelled trouble at points. In the third, Houston loaded the bases on three walks, but Lance ended the inning with a strikeout. James Pugliese came in to close, but Houston put some pressure on the Lincoln reliever. He allowed one earned run on a hit and a walk.