Dog Dish: Sioux Falls snaps Saltdogs' road winning streak

Saturday: Sioux Falls 6, Lincoln 5

What went wrong: The Canaries put an end to the Saltdogs' six-game road winning streak with some early power in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Mike Hart scored the first run of the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the second. Trey Michalczewski hit another homer for the Canaries in the next inning for a 4-2 lead.

Cade Gotta's two-out triple and Zane Gurwitz's two-out single drove in the Canaries' final runs in the bottom of the fourth. Sioux Falls had 11 hits, with eight of the nine Canaries in the order getting at least one hit.

What went right: David Vidal's solo homer in the eighth, his fifth of the season, cut Sioux Falls' lead to one. Justin Byrd led off the ninth with a double, but Caleb Frare retired the next three batters.

Up next: The Saltdogs will travel to North Dakota to face Fargo-Moorhead in the first of a three-game series on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

