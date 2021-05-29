Dog Dish: Sioux Falls' big innings doom Dogs as Canaries clinch series

Saturday: Sioux Falls 9, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: The Canaries used big innings to beat the Saltdogs for the second night in a row at Haymarket Park. Mike Hart's two-run homer — his fourth in 10 games — powered Sioux Falls' four-run second inning, and the Canaries added five runs on three hits in the eighth, the big blow Jabari Henry's three-run homer. Sioux Falls drew seven walks to go with nine hits. Lincoln managed just three hits off Angel Ventura (six innings, three hits) and Robbie Gordon (three innings, no runs or hits).
What went right: Josh Altmann's RBI single gave the Saltdogs a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Zak Taylor knocked in the other run with a double in the fifth. Justin Byrd drew three walks, had two of Lincoln's three stolen bases and scored a run.
Dog bytes: The Saltdogs (5-5) have had a pair of two-game winning streaks and two losing streaks of two games in the young season.
Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls complete the series Sunday with a 7 p.m. start at Haymarket Park.