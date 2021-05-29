Dog Dish: Sioux Falls' big innings doom Dogs as Canaries clinch series

What went wrong: The Canaries used big innings to beat the Saltdogs for the second night in a row at Haymarket Park. Mike Hart's two-run homer — his fourth in 10 games — powered Sioux Falls' four-run second inning, and the Canaries added five runs on three hits in the eighth, the big blow Jabari Henry's three-run homer. Sioux Falls drew seven walks to go with nine hits. Lincoln managed just three hits off Angel Ventura (six innings, three hits) and Robbie Gordon (three innings, no runs or hits).