Dog Dish: Sioux City buries Lincoln under avalanche of runs

Friday: Sioux City 15, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: After Lincoln took a 4-0 lead over Sioux City through 2½ innings in Sioux City, Iowa, the Explorers exploded for 12 runs over the next three innings that included a five-run bottom of the third. Kyle Kinman, who came into the contest with the second-best ERA (1.06) in the American Association, was tagged for five runs, four earned, and exited after three innings of work. Jake Hohensee came in to relieve and allowed seven runs on eight hits in 1 2/3 innings. Sioux City (10-5) pounded out 21 hits, including four each by Chris Clare and No. 9 hitter Chase Harris.

What went right: David Vidal delivered a two-run blast in the top of the second inning following a Curt Smith walk to give the Saltdogs an early 2-0 lead. Lincoln capitalized again in the top half of the third after Justin Byrd scored on an error by Explorers catcher Mitch Ghelfi with Smith at the plate. Smith added an RBI on the same plate appearance to put Lincoln ahead 4-0.

Dog bytes: Sioux City is 46-16 against Lincoln since 2015 and owns a 125-122 record in the series. The Saltdogs will be back in Sioux City for another three-game weekend series starting June 18, Lincoln's last visit to Iowa this season.

Up next: The middle game of the Saltdogs' three-game series at Sioux City starts at 6 p.m. Saturday.

