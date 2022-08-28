Dog Dish: Saltdogs win regular-season home finale against Cleburne

Sunday: Lincoln 11, Cleburne 8.

What went right: Justin Byrd got things started for the Saltdogs in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single, good for a 1-0 lead.

Trailing Cleburne 3-1 in the fifth, Lincoln was looking down the barrel of another scoreless inning. However, the Saltdogs responded with six two-out runs. Jason Rogers and Luke Roskam tied the game with an RBI single each, and Matt Goodheart made it 5-3 with a two-run single.

Hunter Clanin added an exclamation point with a two-run homer to left field.

In the seventh inning, Lincoln picked up one run before adding three more in the eighth. Drew Devine hit his first professional homer and Rogers added a two-run blast of his own.

Carson Lance picked up his second save of the season and Carter Hope earned the win.

What went wrong: Cleburne scored three runs in back-to-back innings (fifth and sixth) to keep the pressure on Lincoln. In the top of the ninth, the Railroaders tried to mount a comeback with a two-run double from Hill Alexander and fell just short.

What's next: The Saltdogs will finish the regular season with seven games on the road. They’ll open a three-game series in Sioux Falls on Tuesday.