 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Dish: Saltdogs win on walk-off wild pitch, avoid sweep against Kansas City

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday: Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5.

What went right: The Saltdogs got the job done on the base paths, with a few Monarch miscues, to sneak out the win and avoid the series sweep.

Hunter Clanin reached on walk, Matt Goodheart hit a pinch-hit single and Justin Byrd drove Clanin in with a base hit himself. All runners moved up a base on an error and Goodheart scored on a wild pitch for the win. 

Byrd had himself a game, finishing with four hits and a pair of RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and scored on another wild pitch in the third.

Jason Rogers hit a two-run single that put the Saltdogs on the board in the first inning.

Greg Minier had yet another quality start, going seven innings of one-run ball and striking out eight.

People are also reading…

What went wrong: With the Saltdogs leading 4-1 in the eighth, Matt Cronin gave up a grand slam to Jacob Robson. It was Robson's second homer of the game, hitting a solo shot in the third.

What's next: The Saltdogs head back east to play Kane County in a three-game set starting Tuesday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four Downs: Husker takeaways from Sunday as NU gears up for overseas trip

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News