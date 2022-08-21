Dog Dish: Saltdogs win on walk-off wild pitch, avoid sweep against Kansas City

Sunday: Lincoln 6, Kansas City 5.

What went right: The Saltdogs got the job done on the base paths, with a few Monarch miscues, to sneak out the win and avoid the series sweep.

Hunter Clanin reached on walk, Matt Goodheart hit a pinch-hit single and Justin Byrd drove Clanin in with a base hit himself. All runners moved up a base on an error and Goodheart scored on a wild pitch for the win.

Byrd had himself a game, finishing with four hits and a pair of RBIs. He hit a solo homer in the seventh inning and scored on another wild pitch in the third.

Jason Rogers hit a two-run single that put the Saltdogs on the board in the first inning.

Greg Minier had yet another quality start, going seven innings of one-run ball and striking out eight.

What went wrong: With the Saltdogs leading 4-1 in the eighth, Matt Cronin gave up a grand slam to Jacob Robson. It was Robson's second homer of the game, hitting a solo shot in the third.

What's next: The Saltdogs head back east to play Kane County in a three-game set starting Tuesday.