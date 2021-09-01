Dog Dish: Saltdogs win another late-inning thriller against Milwaukee

Wednesday: Lincoln 4, Milwaukee 3.

What went right: Edgar Corcino came up with a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth to deliver a clutch win for the Saltdogs.

Even with the offense coming alive in the ninth inning, it was Lincoln's bullpen that kept it in the game. After starter Garret Delano exited after five innings, Josh Norwood, Jesse Stallings and Tyler Anderson combined for four innings of no-hit baseball in relief.

What went wrong: Despite the dramatic win, the Saltdogs could have enjoyed a much easier time if they would have taken advantage of runners on base. Lincoln left nine runners on and gave up a first inning run to fall behind early.

Dog bytes: Another win by Cleburne keeps the Railroaders ahead by two game over the Saltdogs as they are in position to host the wild card. Lincoln now holds a 1½-game lead over Sioux City for the third playoff spot. The Explorers fell to Fargo-Moorhead 10-5.

Up next: Lincoln wraps up the three-game series with Milwaukee with another 6:05 p.m. start Thursday.

