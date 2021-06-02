Dog Dish: Saltdogs walk away with first-ever win over Kane County

What went right: Carson Lance's bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning gave Lincoln the lead, and Justin Byrd drew a base on balls — his fourth of the game to tie a franchise record — for another run the Saltdogs would need as Lincoln played its second consecutive extra-inning game in Geneva, Illinois, winning this time. Zak Taylor's solo home run in the sixth inning put the Saltdogs up 2-0. Lincoln started the scoring with David Vidal's sacrifice fly in the first inning that scored Byrd. Josh Altmann had a pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to nine games. Taylor also had two hits. Keenan Bartlett pitched five scoreless innings for Lincoln, allowing three hits and no walks, but didn't figure in the decision. Tyler Anderson picked up the win on his 28th birthday.