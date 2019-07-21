Sunday: Texas 7, Lincoln 4.
What went wrong: Call it crazy eights. Trailing 4-1, Texas scored six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to flip the game in Grand Prairie, Texas, and hand the Saltdogs their eighth straight loss.
Lincoln reliever Austin Pettibone walked the first three batters he faced to load the bases, and Javion Randle followed with a two-run double. A fielding error by the Saltdogs allowed the tying run to score on the play.
Lincoln turned to Cameron McVey, but it didn't slow down the Airhogs. Matt Dean smacked an RBI ground-ruled double to give Texas a 5-4 lead, and Texas added insurance runs on a double by Yang Jin.
Lincoln loaded the bases in the top of the ninth with two outs, but Texas' Tyler Matzek got a strikeout to end the game.
The Saltdogs lost on a walk-off a night earlier.
Texas (14-46) entered the day with the American Association's worst record.
What went right: Lincoln got a strong start from Tyler Anderson, who scattered four hits over seven innings and struck out five. He allowed only one run.
Christian Ibarra's two-run double highlighted a three-run sixth inning for the Saltdogs.
Dog bytes: Lincoln has lost 11 straight road games. ... The Saltdogs will now take two days off before hosting a three-game set against Fargo beginning Wednesday. ... Lincoln is 25-35.
What's next: Up next is the American Association All-Star Game, which is set for Tuesday in St. Paul. Cody Regis, Curt Smith, Randolph Oduber, Kyle Kinman and Austin Boyle will represent the Saltdogs.