Dog Dish: Saltdogs unable to capitalize with runners on in series-opening loss to RedHawks

Friday: Fargo-Moorhead 6, Lincoln 5.

What went wrong: Lincoln pitcher Adolfo Espinoza allowed four runs over the first three innings, and three of them came with two outs.

Lincoln also struggled to capitalize with runners on base. The Saltdogs were hampered by base-running mistakes in the fifth and sixth innings.

David Vidal struck out and Edgar Corcino flew out to center in the eighth with runners on second and third and one out.

After a Skylar Weber lead-off walk and Gunnar Buhner sacrifice bunt in the ninth, two flyouts ended Lincoln's chances to rally.

What went right: Josh Altmann and Weber each went yard with two-run shots early in the contest.

Carson Lance allowed just a solo home run in four-plus innings of relief work. He struck out seven. Lance walked the first two batters of the eighth inning and was charged with allowing the winning run.

Buhner scored the tying run on a balk in the eighth inning.

Up next: Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Haymarket Park.

